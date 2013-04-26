First ferry of Indian Air Force Rafale to Ambala Air Force Station to integrate N°17 Squadron “Golden Arrows”

Five Indian Air Force Rafale to ferry to India from Dassault Aviation Mérignac facility on July 27, 2020

In the presence of Eric Trappier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Aviation,

and under the high patronage of His Excellency Shri Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of the Republic of India in France

(Saint-Cloud, France, July 27th 2020) – Today, five Indian Air Force Rafale operated by Indian Air Force pilots took off from Dassault Aviation Mérignac facility to ferry to Ambala Air Force Station for entering service in N°17 Squadron “Golden Arrows”.

After a complete training of Indian pilots and technicians by Dassault Aviation, with the French Air Force participation, the Indian Air Force will fully perform this first ferry, including an air-to-air refueling, with the dedicated support of the French Air Force.

Together with His Excellency Shri Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of the Republic of India in France, Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, congratulated the Indian Air Force team present in France since almost 3 years, for successful management of the program.

He also complimented the trainees who joined for more than a year on their outstanding ability to master the aircraft.

The whole attendance then saluted the departure of the Rafale.